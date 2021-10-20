See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Charles, LA
Jared Whitehead, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jared Whitehead, APRN

Jared Whitehead, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Jared Whitehead works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jared Whitehead's Office Locations

    Imperial Health LLP
    1727 Imperial Blvd Bldg 2, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 310-3670
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jared Whitehead, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528356367
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Whitehead, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Whitehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Whitehead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jared Whitehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jared Whitehead works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Jared Whitehead’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jared Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Whitehead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Whitehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Whitehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

