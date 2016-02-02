Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarod Fitzgerald, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jarod Fitzgerald, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Clarkston, WA.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Locations
Fitzgerald Psychological Services Ps.629 6th St, Clarkston, WA 99403 Directions (509) 758-9698
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
Ratings & Reviews
Has a gift for working with children, which comes out in the appointment. Very thorough in explaining how to work through issues with children.
About Dr. Jarod Fitzgerald, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.