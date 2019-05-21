See All Family Doctors in Draper, UT
Family Medicine
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jarrod Bagley, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. 

Jarrod Bagley works at Pioneer Comprehensive Medical in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pioneer Comprehensive Medical Lc
    Pioneer Comprehensive Medical Lc
12433 S FORT ST, Draper, UT 84020
(801) 576-1086

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Muscle Strain
Accidental Injuries
Acute Pain
Abdominal Muscle Strain
Accidental Injuries
Acute Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Applied Kinesiology (AK) Chevron Icon
Arthritic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Occupational Disorders Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Massage Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 21, 2019
He has been our doctor for years. His whole approach to medicine is absolutely refreshing. He will treat the actual cause of an illness and explain in detail what a patient needs to do to restore health. I have learned that basic healthy eating is very effective for overall health. He knows supplements and medicine and will recommend and explain why and what to take! LOVE having a doctor I can trust.
    About Jarrod Bagley, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558345397
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jarrod Bagley, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Jarrod Bagley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jarrod Bagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Jarrod Bagley works at Pioneer Comprehensive Medical in Draper, UT.

    7 patients have reviewed Jarrod Bagley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jarrod Bagley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jarrod Bagley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

