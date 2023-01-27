Jarrod Watson, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jarrod Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jarrod Watson, NPC
Jarrod Watson, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR.
Medford Clinic Family Medical Center1698 E McAndrews Rd Ste 300, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-7950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Very pleased with the visit, very thro and informative on my health and wellness.
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Jarrod Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jarrod Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jarrod Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jarrod Watson speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Jarrod Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jarrod Watson.
