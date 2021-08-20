Jarvis Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jarvis Olsen, APRN
Overview of Jarvis Olsen, APRN
Jarvis Olsen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Jarvis Olsen works at
Jarvis Olsen's Office Locations
-
1
Village Medical - Priority Health Group2481 Professional Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 382-1599Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jarvis Olsen?
Jarvis is a very caring and compassionate physician. It was a 25 minute drive to get to him and to be honest he sometimes runs behind time but you will get the best treatment from him and you will not be rushed out because of time restraints. He helped me so much but we moved?? It was hard to find a new doctor in new state but I am only 2 1/2 hrs. away and willing to make the drive for him. Our last was visit was telemed and while he was willing to keep me as a patient he felt that if I could find a DR closer to home it would be best for me. Well happy to say I found someone that will meet my needs but I sure will miss him and the staff. Everyone was always friendly to me and I can’t stress enough how well Jarvis took care of me.
About Jarvis Olsen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194149146
Frequently Asked Questions
Jarvis Olsen accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jarvis Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jarvis Olsen works at
7 patients have reviewed Jarvis Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jarvis Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jarvis Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jarvis Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.