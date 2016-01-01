See All Counselors in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Jaseon Outlaw, PHD

Counseling
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jaseon Outlaw, PHD is a Counselor in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona State University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    13847 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 463-1302
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Kaiser Permanente

    About Dr. Jaseon Outlaw, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861747552
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Houston
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Butler University and Behaviorcorp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Arizona State University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern University and a & M College
    Undergraduate School

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

