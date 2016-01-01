Dr. Jaseon Outlaw, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Outlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaseon Outlaw, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jaseon Outlaw, PHD is a Counselor in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona State University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13847 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 463-1302
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaseon Outlaw, PHD
- Counseling
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861747552
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston
- Butler University and Behaviorcorp
- Arizona State University
- Southern University and a & M College
Frequently Asked Questions
