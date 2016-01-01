See All Nurse Practitioners in Woodland, CA
Jasmine Karaouni, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jasmine Karaouni, FNP

Jasmine Karaouni, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA. 

Jasmine Karaouni works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jasmine Karaouni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2440 W Covell Blvd # 100, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jasmine Karaouni, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1568879088
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jasmine Karaouni, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jasmine Karaouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jasmine Karaouni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jasmine Karaouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Jasmine Karaouni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jasmine Karaouni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jasmine Karaouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jasmine Karaouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

