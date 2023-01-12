Jasmine Sandesara, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jasmine Sandesara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jasmine Sandesara, NP
Overview of Jasmine Sandesara, NP
Jasmine Sandesara, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX.
Jasmine Sandesara works at
Jasmine Sandesara's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group14090 Southwest Fwy Ste 130, Sugar Land, TX 77478 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm extremely thankful for this woman's kind bedside manner. I've had cortisol injected in my elbow and feet and each time is extremely painfully and I get a lot of anxiety. This Dr. Has the most graceful hands and sweet Spirit. I wish she could be my Primary Dr. For every ailment. Easy to trust, and very compassionate regarding my pain.
About Jasmine Sandesara, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1942581392
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jasmine Sandesara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jasmine Sandesara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jasmine Sandesara works at
