Jasmine Sandesara, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Jasmine Sandesara, NP

Jasmine Sandesara, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX. 

Jasmine Sandesara works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jasmine Sandesara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    14090 Southwest Fwy Ste 130, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jasmine Sandesara, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942581392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jasmine Sandesara, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jasmine Sandesara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jasmine Sandesara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jasmine Sandesara works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Jasmine Sandesara’s profile.

    Jasmine Sandesara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jasmine Sandesara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jasmine Sandesara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jasmine Sandesara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

