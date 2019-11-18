Jason Ash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Ash, PA-C
Overview
Jason Ash, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edina, MN.
Jason Ash works at
Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jason Ash?
Jason was very thorough and professional. He explained all my options and I chose my plan of action going forward. I greatly appreciate his answers to all my questions providing me with the knowledge of what I now need to do going forward
About Jason Ash, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548367626
Jason Ash accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jason Ash works at
8 patients have reviewed Jason Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Ash.
