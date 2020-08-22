Dr. Cooper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jason Cooper, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jason Cooper, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
Dr J. W. Cooper Pllc500 N Central Expy Ste 260, Plano, TX 75074 Directions (972) 837-6782
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychologist I’ve seen in a long list of doctor-patient relationships that have not worked for me.
About Dr. Jason Cooper, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952793754
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
