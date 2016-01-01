See All Counselors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Jason Duffy, PHD

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jason Duffy, PHD is a Counselor in Rochester, NY. They graduated from University Of Rochester (M.S. & PHD) and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    150 Linden Oaks Ste A, Rochester, NY 14625 (585) 506-5654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jason Duffy, PHD

  • Counseling
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841656048
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • University Of Rochester (M.S. & PHD)
  • Virginia Military Institute
