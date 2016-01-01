Dr. Jason Duffy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jason Duffy, PHD is a Counselor in Rochester, NY. They graduated from University Of Rochester (M.S. & PHD) and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 150 Linden Oaks Ste A, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 506-5654
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Jason Duffy, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1841656048
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester (M.S. & PHD)
- Virginia Military Institute
