See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jason Eker, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jason Eker, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jason Eker, ARNP

Jason Eker, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Jason Eker works at Gary J Richmond MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rainford Poyser, ARNP
Rainford Poyser, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
4.7 (19)
View Profile
Sherron Miller, ARNP
Sherron Miller, ARNP
1.0 (3)
View Profile

Jason Eker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary J Richmond MD PA
    315 SE 14TH ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 524-2250

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jason Eker?

Feb 19, 2020
Mr. Jason Eker is a very professional n compassionate person. Extremely caring n knowledgeable. He takes the time to listen to his patients. He explains your condition n willing to treat it correctly! A excellent NP n I highly recommend you see him for care!
— Feb 19, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jason Eker, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Jason Eker, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jason Eker to family and friends

Jason Eker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jason Eker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jason Eker, ARNP.

About Jason Eker, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750611737
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jason Eker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jason Eker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jason Eker works at Gary J Richmond MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Jason Eker’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Jason Eker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Eker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Eker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Eker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jason Eker, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.