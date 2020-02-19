Jason Eker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Eker, ARNP
Jason Eker, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Gary J Richmond MD PA315 SE 14TH ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 524-2250
Mr. Jason Eker is a very professional n compassionate person. Extremely caring n knowledgeable. He takes the time to listen to his patients. He explains your condition n willing to treat it correctly! A excellent NP n I highly recommend you see him for care!
Jason Eker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Jason Eker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Eker.
