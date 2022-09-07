Overview

Dr. Jason Fielding, DC is a Chiropractor in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Fielding works at Palma Sola Medical Associates in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.