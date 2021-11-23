See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Wayne, IN
Jason Gaisford, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Jason Gaisford, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Jason Gaisford works at Summit Pain Management in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Pain Management
    1721 Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 748-3651
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jason Gaisford, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679909931
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Gaisford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Gaisford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Gaisford works at Summit Pain Management in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Jason Gaisford’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jason Gaisford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Gaisford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Gaisford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Gaisford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

