Dr. Jason Jakubas, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jason Jakubas, DC is a Chiropractor in Jackson, MI. 

Dr. Jakubas works at Associated Chiropractic Services in Jackson, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian R Sebesky Dc PC
    609 N WISNER ST, Jackson, MI 49202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 917-0816

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 02, 2022
I loved visiting Dr. J! He is knowledgeable, gentle, patient and kind. I will be seeing him for my chronic back problems regularly!
Neal Blaxberg — Dec 02, 2022
About Dr. Jason Jakubas, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811280514
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Jakubas, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jakubas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jakubas works at Associated Chiropractic Services in Jackson, MI. View the full address on Dr. Jakubas’s profile.

Dr. Jakubas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakubas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakubas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakubas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

