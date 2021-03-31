See All Nurse Practitioners in Medford, OR
Jason Jex, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Jason Jex, FNP

Jason Jex, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Jason Jex works at Rogue Functional Wellness, LLC, Medford, OR in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Jason Jex's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rogue Functional Wellness, LLC.
    761 Golf View Dr Unit C, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 326-4294

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Jason is a great provider!! Been going to him for my primary health for at least 8 years. Very caring and compassionate person. Willing to work with you and hearts what you what and need!
    Mike Wilson — Mar 31, 2021
    About Jason Jex, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194089490
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nursing, Ccu & Er Rogue Regional Medical Center, Medford, Or
    Internship
    • Ob/Gyn, Providence Medical Clinic, Medford, Or
    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Jex, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Jex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Jex has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Jex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Jex works at Rogue Functional Wellness, LLC, Medford, OR in Medford, OR. View the full address on Jason Jex’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Jason Jex. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Jex.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Jex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Jex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

