Dr. Jason King, PHD
Overview of Dr. Jason King, PHD
Dr. Jason King, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Neuropsychology Associates of Georgia LLC280 Interstate North Cir SE Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 933-4130
Joanne Y. Max Ph.d. P.c.1775 The Exchange SE Ste 327, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 933-4130
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very helpful and knowledgable
About Dr. Jason King, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1215157169
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.