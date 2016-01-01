Jason Krueger, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jason Krueger, APNP
Overview
Jason Krueger, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI.
Locations
ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4722Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jason Krueger, APNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1306182118
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
Frequently Asked Questions
Jason Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
