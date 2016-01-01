Jason Maxa, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Maxa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jason Maxa, PA
Overview
Jason Maxa, PA is a Physician Assistant in East Lansing, MI.
Jason Maxa works at
Locations
Sparrow Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Jason Maxa, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093778185
Jason Maxa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Maxa accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Maxa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jason Maxa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Maxa.
