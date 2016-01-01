Dr. Jason Munitz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Munitz, OD
Overview of Dr. Jason Munitz, OD
Dr. Jason Munitz, OD is an Optometrist in Flemington, NJ.
Dr. Munitz's Office Locations
Dept of Oculoplastics6b Minneakoning Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 824-7144
Paul S Phillips Eye/Surgery Center64 Walmart Plz, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 735-4100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Munitz, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Munitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munitz.
