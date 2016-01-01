Jason Nicholson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Nicholson, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jason Nicholson, FNP
Jason Nicholson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Jason Nicholson works at
Jason Nicholson's Office Locations
Johnson City Community Health Center2151 Century Ln, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-2500
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Jason Nicholson, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790237394
Jason Nicholson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jason Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Nicholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.