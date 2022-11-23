See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Citrus Heights, CA
Jason Nigl, MAMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (9)
Jason Nigl, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    6060 Sunrise Vista Dr Ste 1110F, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Nov 23, 2022
    Nov 23, 2022
I have struggled with anxiety problems, including PTSD, for over a decade. I've been in horrible states and fairly decent states at different intervals. Jason is the very first therapist that I decided to be perfectly honest with. Yes, I've improved a bit in the past, but I always ended up back at zero at some point. I've told him things that I'd always held inside and admitted facts that I have always tried to hide. Jason has had some incredibly easy opportunities to raise his eyebrows regarding things that I've said and expressed. Never once has he inserted himself into anything that I've shared and I do not regret finally being honest and talking about things for the first time. With Jason, you can genuinely be yourself. I self-edited and carefully selected what I share for so many years. You don't have to do that with Jason. If you're tired of ignoring the truth and not talking about things, Jason will be the opposite of everything that you've feared.
J Hart — Nov 23, 2022
    J Hart — Nov 23, 2022
    About Jason Nigl, MAMFT

    Specialties
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1689698847
