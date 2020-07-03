See All Chiropractors in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Jason O'Brien, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Jason O'Brien, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Junction, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    719 Pitkin Ave Unit 3, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 216-9639

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jason O'Brien, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316965619
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

