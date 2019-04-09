Dr. Jason Orlando, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Orlando, DC
Overview
Dr. Jason Orlando, DC is a Chiropractor in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dr. Orlando works at
Locations
North Florida Chiropractic Injury Center PA223 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 272-4329
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orlando and his staff is Awesome!!.
About Dr. Jason Orlando, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Dr. Orlando accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orlando speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlando.
