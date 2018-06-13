Dr. Jason Palik, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Palik, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Palik, OD
Dr. Jason Palik, OD is an Optometrist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Palik works at
Dr. Palik's Office Locations
Crossroads Eye Physicians23 Crossroads Dr Ste 310, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 581-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind. Puts patients at ease.
About Dr. Jason Palik, OD
- Optometry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407882129
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- UMBC
Dr. Palik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Palik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palik.
