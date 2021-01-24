See All Chiropractors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Jason Pickel, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jason Pickel, DC is a Chiropractor in Overland Park, KS. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10540 Barkley St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 381-5958

Jan 24, 2021
Dr. Pickel is a fantastic doctor and helped my daughter when all the other doctors just have her more drugs. I am forever grateful.
Jan 24, 2021
About Dr. Jason Pickel, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831213800
