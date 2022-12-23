Jason Randall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Randall, PA-C
Overview
Jason Randall, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Jason Randall works at
Locations
Desert Orthopedic Specialists2905 W Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 345-2031
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Came in for knee check up It’s been making noise He did X-rays, reviewed them Complete exam, no intervention needed at this time Highly recommend this place
About Jason Randall, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467408690
Jason Randall accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
72 patients have reviewed Jason Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Randall.
