Jason Randall, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (72)
Overview

Jason Randall, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ. 

Jason Randall works at Desert Orthopedic Specialists in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Orthopedic Specialists
    2905 W Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 345-2031
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Came in for knee check up It’s been making noise He did X-rays, reviewed them Complete exam, no intervention needed at this time Highly recommend this place
    Karin Hull — Dec 23, 2022
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467408690
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Randall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Randall works at Desert Orthopedic Specialists in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Jason Randall’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Jason Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Randall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

