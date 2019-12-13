Jason Rusk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Rusk, PA-C
Jason Rusk, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 750-3800
- First Health
He has the heart of an angel, and the willingness to help you!! I will forever be grateful that I felt heard and really cared for by a doc!! Try, to get that anywhere.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043648793
