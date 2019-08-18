Jason Sanchez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jason Sanchez, PA-C
Overview
Jason Sanchez, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Surgical & Medical Associates1290 E Spruce Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-2397
-
2
Visalia Medical Clinic Inc.5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 733-8295Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor caught skin cancer that I did not know I had explained everything to me as I was super nervous! Thank you Jason ??
About Jason Sanchez, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1871826966
Frequently Asked Questions
Jason Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Sanchez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jason Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Sanchez.
