Jason Shaver, PA-C
Overview
Jason Shaver, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, MO.
Jason Shaver works at
Locations
Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology3800 S National Ave Ste 510, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaver actually CARES about his patients! He is hands down the most amazing physician I've ever encountered! He doesn't treat you like a paycheck, he treats you like the individual you are! Through his investigation into my symptoms and the blood gas test he ordered, he found out I had a gas leak in my home! I received multiple calls not just from others but he himself to check on the status of the city coming out to test my home all the way until the problem was fully resolved! I have been let down by a large number of people in healthcare and in life, this man alone restored my faith in humanity! He goes out of his way to make sure his patients understand exactly what is going on with them and what needs to be done to help! Simply put, amazing!
About Jason Shaver, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013231950
Frequently Asked Questions
Jason Shaver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Shaver accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Jason Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Shaver.
