Jason Shaver, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jason Shaver, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, MO. 

Jason Shaver works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Vascular Surgery in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology
    3800 S National Ave Ste 510, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Valerie Sewell — Aug 10, 2022
    About Jason Shaver, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013231950
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Shaver, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Shaver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Shaver works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Vascular Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Jason Shaver’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jason Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Shaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

