See All Gastroenterologists in Troy, OH
Jason Tippie, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jason Tippie, PA-C

Gastroenterology
4.9 (90)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jason Tippie, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, OH. 

Jason Tippie works at Premier Gastroenterology Specialists in Troy, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Gastroenterology Specialists at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Road 25A Ste 109, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jason Tippie?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Great Doctor
    — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jason Tippie, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jason Tippie, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jason Tippie to family and friends

    Jason Tippie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jason Tippie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jason Tippie, PA-C.

    About Jason Tippie, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720089212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Tippie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Tippie works at Premier Gastroenterology Specialists in Troy, OH. View the full address on Jason Tippie’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Jason Tippie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Tippie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Tippie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Tippie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jason Tippie, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.