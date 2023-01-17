Jason Williford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Williford, PA
Overview
Jason Williford, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Health Sciences University - Physician Assistant Studies.
Jason Williford works at
Locations
Jason C Williford P.a
201 N College Dr Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454
(805) 925-9581
Monday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CenCal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have multiple autoimmune diseases on top of previous spinal fusion surgeries, so I've gotten quite used to Doctor appointments and sadly how they've normalized rushing “patients” (even though all I feel like to them at this point is just yet another file to get through) it's become normal to me to not receive eye contact from the Dr. I'm “seeing” or even being given a moment to share new concerns or developments that may have arisen since the last “visit”. But, with Jason, I was actually able to speak, ask questions, and be given time to share about what's most impactful on me today. I was not only heard, but in a sense, I feel I was given my voice back.
About Jason Williford, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1174875793
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Health Sciences University - Physician Assistant Studies
- Troy State University Troy Alabama
