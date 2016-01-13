Dr. Jason Winterbottom, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winterbottom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Winterbottom, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Winterbottom, OD is an Optometrist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Winterbottom works at
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare7849 Tylersville Rd, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (844) 206-8352Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winterbottom?
Very nice, NEW office location for Thoma & Sutton. Dr. Winterbottom is excellent. I walked away from my exam knowing exactly what was wrong with my eyes and how it was going to be managed. One of the best exams I have ever had. The staff was awesome as well. They didn't try to sell me anything, just helped me with what I needed. My family and I will be back. I found my new eye doctor for sure!
About Dr. Jason Winterbottom, OD
- Optometry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114901568
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winterbottom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winterbottom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winterbottom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winterbottom works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winterbottom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winterbottom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winterbottom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winterbottom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.