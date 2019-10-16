Dr. Jaswinder Singh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaswinder Singh, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaswinder Singh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gary, IN.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Mid America Psychological & Counseling Service1011 N Shelby St, Gary, IN 46403 Directions (219) 736-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the absolute best! Takes his time with patients and explains concepts extremely well.
About Dr. Jaswinder Singh, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003092198
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
