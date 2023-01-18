See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in El Paso, TX
Javier Almeida, PA-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Javier Almeida, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Panamerican.

Javier Almeida works at Border Regional Family Medicine in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ep Familydoctor
    601 Sunland Park Dr Ste 6, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 855-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Allergic Rhinitis
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 18, 2023
Javier John Almeida does an outstanding job at listening and addressing your medical concerns and gives you the best care possible. I totally trust his medical opinion and recommend him without a doubt. He is the best at what he does.
Alma J. — Jan 18, 2023
Javier Almeida, PA-C
About Javier Almeida, PA-C

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255454765
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ut Panamerican
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Texas-Pan American, Edinburg, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions

Javier Almeida, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Javier Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Javier Almeida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Javier Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Javier Almeida works at Border Regional Family Medicine in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Javier Almeida’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Javier Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Javier Almeida.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Javier Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Javier Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.