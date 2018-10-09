Dr. Cranford Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Cranford Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. John Cranford Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Macon, GA.
Dr. Cranford Jr works at
Locations
Dr Jay Cranford Dc LLC3370 Vineville Ave Ste 103, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 471-0774
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Hes a great doctor and treat's his patients with the best Care you could expect from a great doctor.
About Dr. John Cranford Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1760569446
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cranford Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranford Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranford Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cranford Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cranford Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.