Dr. Feder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Feder, OD
Overview of Dr. Jay Feder, OD
Dr. Jay Feder, OD is an Optometrist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Feder works at
Dr. Feder's Office Locations
Springhouse Eye Care PC1575 Pond Rd Ste 103, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 395-3937
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr. Feder's for several years; always a positive experience. Office staff is very accommodating to my work schedule for appointments.
About Dr. Jay Feder, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790811834
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feder.
