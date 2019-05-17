See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Olympia, WA
Dr. Jay Haynie, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jay Haynie, OD

Optometry
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jay Haynie, OD

Dr. Jay Haynie, OD is an Optometrist in Olympia, WA. 

Dr. Haynie works at Sound Retina in Olympia, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Haynie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Retina
    3620 Ensign Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 878-8906
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sound Retina
    2245 S 19th St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 581-3111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Macular Degeneration Management
Retinal Testing
Dry Macular Degeneration Management
Retinal Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Family Insurance
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Trusts
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network of WA
    • CorVel
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haynie?

    May 17, 2019
    Easy to understand his explanation of my condition. Thorough and efficient exam.
    — May 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Haynie, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Haynie, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haynie to family and friends

    Dr. Haynie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haynie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Haynie, OD.

    About Dr. Jay Haynie, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841360302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Haynie, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haynie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haynie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Haynie, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.