Dr. Jay Hobbs, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jay Hobbs, DC is a Chiropractor in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Hobbs works at Shahram Salimitari MD in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Synergy Chiropractic & Natural Health
    1808 S Central St, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 635-8266
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Autism
Back Disorders
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2021
    Very thorough and takes extra time to answer questions and discuss your condition if needed.
    About Dr. Jay Hobbs, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700915618
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PARKER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Hobbs, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hobbs works at Shahram Salimitari MD in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hobbs’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

