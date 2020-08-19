Dr. Jay Jensen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Jensen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jay Jensen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Provo, UT.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
The Family Academy811 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 377-9660
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jensen helped our young daughter after she has been raped. She suffered horrible self esteem. We wanted prosecution but we mostly wanted our daughter to be healthy. Thanks to Dr. Jensen our daughter has returned to her happy and well-adjusted self.
About Dr. Jay Jensen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922213438
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.