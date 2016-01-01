Jay Lodwick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jay Lodwick, PA
Overview
Jay Lodwick, PA is a Physician Assistant in Ann Arbor, MI.
Jay Lodwick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iha Dermatology - West Arbor4350 Jackson Rd Ste 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 761-2581
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jay Lodwick?
About Jay Lodwick, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396842183
Frequently Asked Questions
Jay Lodwick accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jay Lodwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jay Lodwick works at
4 patients have reviewed Jay Lodwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Lodwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jay Lodwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jay Lodwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.