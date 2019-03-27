Jay McCoy accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jay McCoy, MALPC
Overview
Jay McCoy, MALPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
- 1 11024 N 28th Dr Ste 265, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 789-1359
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a client/patient of Jay's for years. I believe he saved my life; not that I was suicidal, but because I was in an extremely abusive marriage and had a not so pleasant childhood. Because of his compassion, he approach to therapy, there have been countless friends and family that I have recommended to him. He is amazing from day one.
About Jay McCoy, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992861942
