Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Sparks, OD
Overview of Dr. Jay Sparks, OD
Dr. Jay Sparks, OD is an Optometrist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Sparks' Office Locations
Associated Optometrists of Oklahoma Cornerstone Eyecare4720 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 528-1220
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doesn't beat around the bush, will tell you everything you need to know about whatever issues you're experiencing. Honest, Helpful, friendly, and could relate to my specific problem. Great work, thanks doc!
About Dr. Jay Sparks, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1356355721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sparks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.
