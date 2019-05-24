Dr. Jay Valdez, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Valdez, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Valdez, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Waipahu, HI.
Dr. Valdez works at
Locations
-
1
Aloha Counseling Associates94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste A-103, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 228-4165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdez?
Dr. Valdez cares about his patients and really wants to make a positive difference in their lives. I’ve been seeing him on and off for several years and highly recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Jay Valdez, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306278981
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdez works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.