Jay Walker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (22)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jay Walker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL. 

Jay Walker works at Ocala Health Vascular Surgery in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Health Heart & Lung Surgery
    1500 SE Magnolia Ext Ste 203, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-1883
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Jay Walker is truly the most incredible, amazing PA ever. He is thorough, thoughtful, caring, and answers every question with knowledgeable answers that are easy for a layman to understand. He is the ultimate professional but exudes warmth and friendliness. He takes his time and never makes you feel rushed. He addresses your immediate care but also plans for your future care. Dr. Osian has surrounded himself with an an incredible team. The support staff, especially Rachel, are friendly and professional. They follow through and respond to calls, whether they are an emergency or not. The follow-up is greatly appreciated. If possible, I would give him 10-stars. ????????????????????
    Judith DePalmer — Oct 06, 2020
    About Jay Walker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235194317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jay Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jay Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jay Walker works at Ocala Health Vascular Surgery in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Jay Walker’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Jay Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jay Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jay Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

