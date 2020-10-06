Jay Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jay Walker, PA-C
Overview
Jay Walker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL.
Jay Walker works at
Locations
-
1
Ocala Health Heart & Lung Surgery1500 SE Magnolia Ext Ste 203, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-1883
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jay Walker is truly the most incredible, amazing PA ever. He is thorough, thoughtful, caring, and answers every question with knowledgeable answers that are easy for a layman to understand. He is the ultimate professional but exudes warmth and friendliness. He takes his time and never makes you feel rushed. He addresses your immediate care but also plans for your future care. Dr. Osian has surrounded himself with an an incredible team. The support staff, especially Rachel, are friendly and professional. They follow through and respond to calls, whether they are an emergency or not. The follow-up is greatly appreciated. If possible, I would give him 10-stars. ????????????????????
About Jay Walker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235194317
Frequently Asked Questions
Jay Walker accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jay Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Jay Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jay Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jay Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.