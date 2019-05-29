Jayann Askin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jayann Askin, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jayann Askin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Placerville, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 681 Main St Ste 212, Placerville, CA 95667 Directions (530) 306-7020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She helped my daughter come out of a co-dependency mentality
About Jayann Askin, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851594451
Frequently Asked Questions
Jayann Askin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jayann Askin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jayann Askin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jayann Askin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jayann Askin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.