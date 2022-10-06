Jayme Clark, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jayme Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jayme Clark, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jayme Clark, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT.
Jayme Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group17 Church Hill Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 696-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jayme Clark?
Great
About Jayme Clark, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306115142
Frequently Asked Questions
Jayme Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jayme Clark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jayme Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jayme Clark works at
5 patients have reviewed Jayme Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jayme Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jayme Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jayme Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.