Jayme Heim, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jayme Heim, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grandville, MI. 

Jayme Heim works at West Michigan Dermatology in Grandville, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Gina Ang
    3434 Rivertown Point Ct Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 257-3344
  2. 2
    University Of Michigan Health-West
    4285 Parkway Place Dr Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 257-3344
  3. 3
    West Michigan Dermatology
    3124 N Wellness Dr, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 395-9379

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Priority Health
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2018
    She is amazing, I recommend her to a lot of people.
    Lisa in Newaygo — Jan 08, 2018
    About Jayme Heim, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992912836
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Nazareth College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jayme Heim, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jayme Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jayme Heim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jayme Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Jayme Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jayme Heim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jayme Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jayme Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

