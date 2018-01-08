Jayme Heim, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jayme Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jayme Heim, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grandville, MI.
Jayme Heim works at
Dr. Gina Ang3434 Rivertown Point Ct Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 257-3344
University Of Michigan Health-West4285 Parkway Place Dr Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 257-3344
West Michigan Dermatology3124 N Wellness Dr, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 395-9379
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Alliant Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
She is amazing, I recommend her to a lot of people.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992912836
- Nazareth College
Jayme Heim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jayme Heim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jayme Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jayme Heim works at
4 patients have reviewed Jayme Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jayme Heim.
