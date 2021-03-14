Jayme Taylor, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jayme Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jayme Taylor, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jayme Taylor, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University.
Locations
1
Rx Health & Wellness Owasso11560 N 135th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 553-1188
2
Rx Health & Wellness Bartlesville107 Se Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003 Directions (918) 876-6000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Jayme since 2014 and have never been happier with primary care provider. She truly and deeply cares about what goes on not just in your health but also in your life. She's the best!
About Jayme Taylor, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1912333154
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jayme Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jayme Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jayme Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jayme Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jayme Taylor.
