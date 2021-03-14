See All Nurse Practitioners in Owasso, OK
Jayme Taylor, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jayme Taylor, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University.

Jayme Taylor works at Rx Health & Wellness Owasso in Owasso, OK with other offices in Bartlesville, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rx Health & Wellness Owasso
    11560 N 135th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 553-1188
  2. 2
    Rx Health & Wellness Bartlesville
    107 Se Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 876-6000
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 14, 2021
    I've been with Jayme since 2014 and have never been happier with primary care provider. She truly and deeply cares about what goes on not just in your health but also in your life. She's the best!
    David Smith — Mar 14, 2021
    Photo: Jayme Taylor, APRN
    About Jayme Taylor, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912333154
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jayme Taylor, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jayme Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jayme Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jayme Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Jayme Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jayme Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jayme Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jayme Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

