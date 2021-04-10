Jaymie Alvarez is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaymie Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaymie Alvarez
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaymie Alvarez is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Jaymie Alvarez works at
Locations
-
1
Ying Chia Cheng4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 485-2100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaymie Alvarez?
I have been seeing psychiatrist most of my 41 years. Bipolar 1 went undiagnosed through my teens and as any bipolar knows it was constant chaos. Since I was diagnosed I have taken meds but still end up with episodes. Currently I have long haul covid which SPECIFICALLY affects bipolar and schizophrenia. Just to add this for all my other mental health friends. The news said it was effecting people to have more depression and anxiety. What not one doctor has told me that covid “brain fog” and bipolar mixed episodes double the rate of suicide because we are manic enough on the head to really do it and depressed enough to follow through. Look up the limited research but there’s studies already . Jamyie is someone you can trust . The last thing I wanted to do was be hospitalized. She prescribed the right meds and more frequent check ins. She does not over medicate, she know I miss the person I was before November. Jamyie is a P.A. and a lot of use mentally ill think it has to be the m.d they
About Jaymie Alvarez
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1689161119
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaymie Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jaymie Alvarez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaymie Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaymie Alvarez works at
6 patients have reviewed Jaymie Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaymie Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaymie Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaymie Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.