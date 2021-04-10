See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Jaymie Alvarez Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jaymie Alvarez

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaymie Alvarez is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jaymie Alvarez works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
4.9 (78)
View Profile
Janet Wheble, PA
Janet Wheble, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ying Chia Cheng
    4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-2100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jaymie Alvarez?

    Apr 10, 2021
    I have been seeing psychiatrist most of my 41 years. Bipolar 1 went undiagnosed through my teens and as any bipolar knows it was constant chaos. Since I was diagnosed I have taken meds but still end up with episodes. Currently I have long haul covid which SPECIFICALLY affects bipolar and schizophrenia. Just to add this for all my other mental health friends. The news said it was effecting people to have more depression and anxiety. What not one doctor has told me that covid “brain fog” and bipolar mixed episodes double the rate of suicide because we are manic enough on the head to really do it and depressed enough to follow through. Look up the limited research but there’s studies already . Jamyie is someone you can trust . The last thing I wanted to do was be hospitalized. She prescribed the right meds and more frequent check ins. She does not over medicate, she know I miss the person I was before November. Jamyie is a P.A. and a lot of use mentally ill think it has to be the m.d they
    Savage — Apr 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jaymie Alvarez
    How would you rate your experience with Jaymie Alvarez?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jaymie Alvarez to family and friends

    Jaymie Alvarez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jaymie Alvarez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaymie Alvarez.

    About Jaymie Alvarez

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689161119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaymie Alvarez is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaymie Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaymie Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaymie Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaymie Alvarez works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jaymie Alvarez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jaymie Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaymie Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaymie Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaymie Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jaymie Alvarez?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.